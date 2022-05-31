Target Global Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Target Global Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Target Global Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Target Global Acquisition I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.