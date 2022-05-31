TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.
TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
