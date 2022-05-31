TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $119.58 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.