Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TISI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.17. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,800 shares of company stock worth $109,133. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

