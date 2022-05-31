Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

