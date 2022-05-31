TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of TELA opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.56.
In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,581 shares of company stock worth $877,351. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
