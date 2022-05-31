Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,558,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the April 30th total of 8,261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,732.6 days.

TELDF stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.66) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

