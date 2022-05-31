Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $30.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 118,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
