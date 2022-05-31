Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $30.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 118,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

