Telsey Advisory Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.28.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.43 and its 200 day moving average is $418.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.02. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.