Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.98). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPST. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

