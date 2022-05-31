TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 475.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of WULF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last ninety days. 14.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $12,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

