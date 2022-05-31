TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 475.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Shares of WULF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $4,360,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $12,340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About TeraWulf (Get Rating)
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TeraWulf (WULF)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.