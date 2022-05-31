TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. TeraWulf Inc., formerly known as IKONICS Corporation, is based in EASTON, Md. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WULF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.75 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926. Insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

