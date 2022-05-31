TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

