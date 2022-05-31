TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

