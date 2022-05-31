TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $11.95.
TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
