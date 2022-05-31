Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

