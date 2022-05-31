Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.03).

Shares of TSCO stock traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 258.07 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 59,772,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,791. The firm has a market cap of £19.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 221.70 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.85).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

