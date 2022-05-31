Tesco’s (TSCO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($4.03).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.27) on Monday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 280.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

