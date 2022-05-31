Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $220.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $227.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $931.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $24,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $19,151,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

