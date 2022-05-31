TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.95. 11,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,459. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

