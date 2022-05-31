The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Review

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

This table compares W&T Offshore and The American Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.69 -$41.48 million ($0.31) -21.32 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The American Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W&T Offshore and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -6.93% -18.05% 3.86% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

W&T Offshore beats The American Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The American Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.