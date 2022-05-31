The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,313. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.94. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

