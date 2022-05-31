The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.07.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

