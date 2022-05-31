The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

TCS stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

