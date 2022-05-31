The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.
Shares of TCS stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.