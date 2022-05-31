The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.