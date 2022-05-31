The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €9.20 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.20 ($9.89) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ORA traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.59 ($12.47). 6,996,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($16.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.46.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

