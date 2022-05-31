The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,935.83 ($49.80).

Unilever stock traded up GBX 234.38 ($2.97) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,729.88 ($47.19). 16,734,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,542.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,709.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52). The firm has a market cap of £95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

