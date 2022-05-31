The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.12).

VOD traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 130.12 ($1.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,707,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,218,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.79. The firm has a market cap of £36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

