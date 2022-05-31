The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.