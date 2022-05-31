The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($14.25) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of AAVMY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.