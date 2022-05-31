The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.24.

SCGLY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

