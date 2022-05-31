The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $265.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.75.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.28. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

