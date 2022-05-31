The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $47.50

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $47.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

