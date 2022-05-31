The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of GS opened at $328.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

