The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $23.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

