The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $554.50

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $674.00 to $554.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.73.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $492.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.18 and its 200 day moving average is $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.