The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR:O2D traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching €2.91 ($3.12). 2,537,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €3.02 ($3.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.76 and its 200-day moving average is €2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

