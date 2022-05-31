The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $27.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

CLF opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

