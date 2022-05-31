The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.
Shares of GYM opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).
About The Gym Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.