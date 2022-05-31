The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 290 by Analysts at Barclays

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.54 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.40 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.02).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

