The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYYMF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

