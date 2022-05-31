The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.