The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,243. The company has a market capitalization of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 39.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

