The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.
Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
