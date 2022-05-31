The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kroger has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

