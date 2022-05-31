The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

MTW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.10. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 103.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

