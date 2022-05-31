The RMR Group (RMR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2022 – The RMR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00.

5/13/2022 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – The RMR Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $44.00.

5/10/2022 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

5/3/2022 – The RMR Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

4/26/2022 – The RMR Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

4/25/2022 – The RMR Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $934.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Get The RMR Group Inc alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.