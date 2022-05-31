The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $661.63.

SGPYY opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

