The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Update

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 167,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.