The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 154.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. 20,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

