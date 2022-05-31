The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.58. 20,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 154.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

