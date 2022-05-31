The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

