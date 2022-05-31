Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells $7,362,471.20 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michel Lagarde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00.

TMO traded down $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $567.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.67. The company has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

