Thomas S. Mchugh Acquires 50,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

