Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,044. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after buying an additional 82,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after buying an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,576,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

